Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 114.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,349 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment were worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $896,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 108.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 390,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 203,312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

NYSE CHMI opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $164.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Regina Lowrie sold 11,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $99,779.12. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.