JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 36,443 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.86% of Banner worth $9,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the third quarter worth $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Banner by 34.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Banner by 87.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banner in the second quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR opened at $44.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $149.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.88 million. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

