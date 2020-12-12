JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 53,814 Shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,646,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.08% of Rattler Midstream worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 8.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $9.63 on Friday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 4.55.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Rattler Midstream had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Rattler Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

