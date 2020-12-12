JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 968 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.90% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRBN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 38.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

CRBN stock opened at $146.17 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a one year low of $87.45 and a one year high of $147.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.89.

