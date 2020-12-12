Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 40.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 5,364.5% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 692,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 679,735 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 202.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH opened at $36.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.79 and a beta of 2.02. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $9,567,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

