JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,462 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,828,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535,036 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,750,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,890,000 after acquiring an additional 368,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,311 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,378,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 170,025 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,263,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,856 shares during the period.

FPE stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

