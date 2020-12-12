Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,541,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725,350 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 3.60% of Oasis Petroleum worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OAS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 121.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 76,977 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 155.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 147,676 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,943 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 509.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 425,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 355,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OAS opened at $0.12 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $1.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz sold 942,607 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $188,521.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nickolas J. Lorentzatos sold 271,073 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $62,346.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,148,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,307. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oasis Petroleum Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

