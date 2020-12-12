Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,374 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUR. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,365,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,608,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,184,000 after buying an additional 488,196 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 233.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after buying an additional 472,985 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after buying an additional 335,047 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after buying an additional 258,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at $143,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.79. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $421.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.47%.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

