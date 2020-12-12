Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 33.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 46.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 221.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,702,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,171 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at $512,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 116.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,101 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

In other Service Properties Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.00 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 2.03.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

