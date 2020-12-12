Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,624,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,114 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,074 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,586,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,980,000 after acquiring an additional 943,677 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,450.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 838,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 784,096 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,151,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 780,668 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cross Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,467 shares of company stock worth $4,235,580. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $35.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.20, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

