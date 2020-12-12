Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 10,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 48.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 40.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.61.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.25 and a one year high of $149.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.