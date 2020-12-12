National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 253.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,048 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Oilwell Varco were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 152,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 498,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 146,281 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $25.81.

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). National Oilwell Varco had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOV shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on National Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised National Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on National Oilwell Varco from $13.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

About National Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

