US Bancorp DE Has $90,000 Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 55.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 90.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 4.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Scholastic by 7.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Scholastic from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of SCHL opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.03 million, a PE ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

