State Street Corp Sells 83,226 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,044,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,226 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in The Buckle were worth $21,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Buckle in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of The Buckle by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Buckle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle by 11.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKE stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. The Buckle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $32.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.20.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.07%.

In related news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,505.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,872.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,088 shares of company stock worth $2,522,962. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

BKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of The Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Buckle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

