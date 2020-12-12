Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.05% of Innoviva worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVA. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 11.0% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 132,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 59.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Innoviva by 11.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the third quarter worth about $648,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Innoviva by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 146.75, a quick ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.65. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $15.62.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The firm had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

INVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

