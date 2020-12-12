US Bancorp DE Sells 440 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJO LP bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,405,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 73,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total value of $876,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 31,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $2,053,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 367,675 shares of company stock worth $21,372,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $59.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $67.77.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

