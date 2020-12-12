US Bancorp DE Sells 2,115 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Blucora were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BCOR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Blucora by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 505,643 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 2nd quarter worth $626,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blucora has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Blucora stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $634.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blucora, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

