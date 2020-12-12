Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,102 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Expedia Group by 804.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.48.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $123.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.34. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $134.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

