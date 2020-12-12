Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $573,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,699 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $8.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

