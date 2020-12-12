Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,133 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Viasat were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Viasat by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Viasat by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1,742.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $74.26.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

