Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 330,201 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 95.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330,201 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 82,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,396,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.47.

Shares of IR stock opened at $44.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.78 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $45.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 54,429 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,311,599.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock worth $6,327,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

