Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of The E.W. Scripps worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 554,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 321,517 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 9.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 730,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps in the second quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The E.W. Scripps stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.80. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

The E.W. Scripps (NYSE:SSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $493.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.89 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

In related news, EVP William Appleton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,924.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark L. Koors sold 11,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $148,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,452 shares of company stock worth $630,476 over the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised The E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on The E.W. Scripps from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The E.W. Scripps currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

