State Street Corp Sells 113,570 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,929,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.94% of International Game Technology worth $21,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 81.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950,701 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 86,995.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,636 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 139.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,599 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $13,217,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1,324.3% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,139,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGT stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.42. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $981.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on IGT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

