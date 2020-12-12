JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.03 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,147,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 828,117 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.17% of Antero Resources worth $9,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,893.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,324,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,039 shares during the period. Georgetown University acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $1,942,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Antero Resources by 24.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 713,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

