JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 34,972 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 48.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 12,772 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at $2,917,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,153,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.60. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.59.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $544,819.27. Following the sale, the president now owns 175,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,695.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 15,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,561,173. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

