The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 19,132 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

OPCH stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -28.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $781.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 331.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

