Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 113.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 34,793 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.27% of Innospec worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Innospec by 20.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Innospec by 10.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Innospec by 21.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Innospec alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Innospec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.71 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $265.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.60 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.92%.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.