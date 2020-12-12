Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $383,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 397,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,055 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NYSE EQC opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

