State Street Corp Has $22.14 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

State Street Corp cut its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,537 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.16% of TPI Composites worth $22,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 10,662.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Also, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $15,289,520 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.30. TPI Composites, Inc. has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPIC. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

