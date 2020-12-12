Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 14,490 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New Residential Investment by 199.9% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. New Residential Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NRZ. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BTIG Research began coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.32.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.