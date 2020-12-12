Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Stake Decreased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 747,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $22,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 22.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 937,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,352,000 after acquiring an additional 171,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 381,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,757,000 after purchasing an additional 55,336 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 18.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 352,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 54,447 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 14.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 224,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

HTLF opened at $42.21 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $51.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.85 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

HTLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.51 per share, with a total value of $49,545.24. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

