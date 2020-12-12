JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 7,348 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Jack in the Box by 221.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,036 shares of company stock valued at $257,448 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.49.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

