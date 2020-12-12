State Street Corp Acquires 955,751 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 955,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $22,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 114.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 559,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 298,251 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 60.48%. The company had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany acquired 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRX. ValuEngine upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

