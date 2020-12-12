Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,845 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CorVel by 196.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the second quarter worth $346,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 117.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 45,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $94.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.81. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $96.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.77.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other CorVel news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.18, for a total transaction of $158,457.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $1,077,394.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,676,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,551,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,972,716 over the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

