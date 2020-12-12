Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRTY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 89.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 138.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 60,126 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 42.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $5.40 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.47.

Party City Holdco stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.56. Party City Holdco had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 62.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $693,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,074 shares in the company, valued at $505,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 141,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $272,369.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,620,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,343,988 in the last quarter. 6.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

