Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,904,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,898,000 after purchasing an additional 54,412 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX opened at $74.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.23%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.