JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 54,546 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54,546 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.46% of Integer worth $8,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Integer by 7.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 580,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after buying an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Integer by 26.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Integer by 271.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

