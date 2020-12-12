Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $320.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COUP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $330.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price objective on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock opened at $318.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.83. Coupa Software has a one year low of $99.01 and a one year high of $353.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -190.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $3,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.47, for a total value of $12,123,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,186 shares in the company, valued at $55,085,789.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,081 shares of company stock worth $51,993,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Coupa Software by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.