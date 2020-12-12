State Street Corp Trims Position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,857 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.85% of Camping World worth $22,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CWH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

NYSE:CWH opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.57. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous None dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.