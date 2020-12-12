JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 231,970 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,970 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Flowserve worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2,404.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FLS opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.77. Flowserve Co. has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

