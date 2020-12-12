Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Position Increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.37% of Photronics worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Photronics by 232.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 383,034 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter valued at about $3,909,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after buying an additional 333,535 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 226,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after acquiring an additional 207,805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $738.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Photronics had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $149.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,407.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 8,340 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $98,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,019.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025. 3.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

