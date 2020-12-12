JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,802 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 333,305 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $9,627,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 208,262 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after buying an additional 66,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,765,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $35.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.93 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In other news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $165,751.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EFSC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

