EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.32% of EnerSys worth $9,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

ENS opened at $85.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ENS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

