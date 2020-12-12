JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 32,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

VV stock opened at $171.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.36 and its 200-day moving average is $155.36. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $174.30.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

