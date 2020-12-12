JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.19% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,499,000 after acquiring an additional 177,801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 264.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 576,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,129 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALEX opened at $16.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $23.32.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALEX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

