JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UniFirst by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 94.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 359,581 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after buying an additional 174,526 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 261,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after buying an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,347,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 60.2% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 162,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

NYSE UNF opened at $198.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock worth $873,892. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

