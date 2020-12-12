JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,862 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.36% of Wyndham Destinations worth $9,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WYND. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,064,000 after buying an additional 1,300,119 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 744,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 408,568 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,248,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,720,000 after purchasing an additional 404,785 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,733,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 323,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.89 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WYND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.