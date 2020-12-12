JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 201,806 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,806 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.24% of Mattel worth $9,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Mattel by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 1,787,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mattel by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Mattel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 786,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAT stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,595.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

