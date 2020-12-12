JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $9,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 15.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 199,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 561.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 24,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northwest Natural from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,600 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.44 per share, with a total value of $71,104.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,623.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWN opened at $48.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.41.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $93.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.67%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments activities.

