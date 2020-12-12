Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,295 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.74% of Purple Innovation worth $9,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRPL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John A. Legg sold 25,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $1,225,795.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,465.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,248 shares of company stock worth $5,990,272 in the last ninety days. 75.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.04, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $33.37.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

